On Camera, Bus With Amarnath Pilgrims Rams Truck, Over A Dozen Injured

More than a dozen people were injured when a bus carrying pilgrims for the Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir crashed into a dump truck at a crossing in Qazigund on the Srinagar-Jammu highway.

The injured were taken to the hospital.

Video footage captures the speeding bus colliding into the dump truck at the moment it was taking a U-turn at the crossing. Bystanders were seen running in panic when the crash took place.

The incident was caught on a closed circuit television camera.

The Amarnath Yatra has been suspended on Pahalgam as well as Baltal routes on Thursday due to heavy rainfall in the Kashmir Valley, officials said.