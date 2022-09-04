Pushkar Singh Dhami Praises Uttarakhand Speaker's Move To Probe Irregularities

The Chief Minister also urged to make provision for transparent appointments in the Assembly.(File)

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday expressed gratitude to Assembly Speaker Ritu Bhushan Khanduri for constituting a committee to probe the alleged irregularities in the recruitment in Vidhan Sabha Secretariat, and said that the wrong appointments should be cancelled.

Speaking to ANI, Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "I'd like to thank Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker for immediately constituting a committee to investigate the irregularities in the (UKSSSC) paper leak case. We assure the youth of justice. No one will be spared. Those who have laboured hard won't be let down. As far as the Assembly is concerned, the Speaker has constituted the committee. We had urged her to constitute a committee and all the complaints of irregularities in the recruitment should be investigated, and cancel the irregular recruitments."

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday welcomed the decision of Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan to constitute a Special Inquiry Committee to probe the allegations of alleged irregularities in the recruitments made in the Vidhan Sabha.

The Chief Minister said that "I am confident that this inquiry committee will clarify every fact related to the subject. Our government is determined to make Uttarakhand corruption-free."

Amid the row over appointments in Uttarakhand Assembly Secretariat, Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday urged Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri to conduct a high-level inquiry into the matter.

In his letter to Ritu Khanduri, Pushkar Singh Dhami urged to cancel these appointments if irregularities were found.

The Chief Minister also urged to make provision for fair and transparent appointments in the Assembly Secretariat in future.

Pushkar Singh Dhami said the state government has been taking steps to thoroughly investigate the irregularities done in the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission and take action against the culprits.

Meanwhile, the Uttarkhand Special Task Force on Thursday informed that one police constable was arrested in the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) paper leak case.

The police constable Vinod Joshi was arrested on the basis of the evidence available.

"During the investigation of the case related to the UKSSSC question paper leak case, on the basis of the statements and evidence of the accused and witnesses arrested earlier, today accused Vinod Joshi resident of Sitarganj Udham Singh Nagar was arrested on the basis of evidence," said Ajay Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police, Special Task Force(STF) Uttarkhand.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)