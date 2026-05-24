Punjab Traffic Cop Shot Dead While Enroute To Duty Near Amritsar

A Punjab Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) was shot dead by unidentified assailants early Saturday morning while travelling to duty near Amritsar, triggering sharp political reactions and raising fresh concerns over law and order in the border state.

The officer has been identified as Joga Singh, son of Pyara Singh, a resident of Ghaniye Ke Bangar in Gurdaspur district. He was currently posted with the Traffic Police in Amritsar.

According to initial police information, the incident took place around 6.45 am on May 24 near village Hamza under Majitha police station in Amritsar Rural. Joga Singh was riding his two-wheeler towards Amritsar city for duty when unknown attackers allegedly opened fire on him.

The officer sustained multiple bullet injuries and died on the spot before help could arrive.

Confirming the incident, SSP Amritsar Rural Suhail Mir said the attack occurred off the Batala-Majitha road while Singh was in transit. He stated that investigators are examining all possible angles, including personal rivalry, a targeted attack, and road rage.

Police teams reached the scene shortly after the incident and launched an investigation. Forensic teams are also assisting in collecting evidence from the crime spot.

Reacting strongly to the killing, senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikramjit Singh Majithia described the incident as a "damning indictment" of Punjab's security situation. In a statement, he alleged that repeated attacks in the sensitive Indo-Pak border belt reflected a collapse of law and order and questioned the safety of both police stations and police personnel in the state.