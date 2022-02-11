Honest Person Can't Be Stopped For Long: Navjot Sidhu's Daughter

Punjab Polls: Rabia Kaur said Navjot Sidhu is an honest man and has clean image. (File)

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's daughter Rabia Kaur on Friday claimed that "an honest person can't be stopped for long" while reacting to the party not endorsing his father as the Chief Ministerial face of the state.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Rabia Kaur said that "maybe the Congress high command had some compulsion while choosing the Chief Ministerial candidate".

"Maybe they (high command) had some compulsion. I have no say in this but it is good for them," she said.

While taking a jibe at Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, she said there is no comparison between an honest man and a corrupt man.

"As a daughter, I want to say it doesn't matter if he (Navjot Singh Sidhu) is not the face of Chief Minister for Punjab polls but one day he will do great things because his image is clear. There is no blot on his name," she said.

"If you see any other politician they have the baggage of corruption. My father is an honest man and his image is clean," she added.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.