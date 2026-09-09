Policeman Hit by Car While Stopping Motorcyclist in Amritsar, Condition Critical

A Punjab Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) was seriously injured after being hit by a car while police were trying to apprehend a motorcyclist on Lawrence Road in Amritsar.

The injured officer has been identified as ASI Pawan Kumar. He was rushed to a hospital following the incident, where he is currently undergoing treatment. His condition is reported to be serious.

A viral video shows police personnel attempting to apprehend a motorcyclist on the busy road. During the operation, ASI Pawan Kumar can be seen moving forward while trying to stop the motorcycle. A car approaching from behind hits the ASI. The impact throws him onto the road, leaving him injured.

People present at the spot, along with police personnel, immediately rushed to his aid. The injured officer was subsequently taken to a hospital for treatment.

Following the incident, police have initiated an investigation to establish exactly how the collision occurred. Officials are examining the video footage and other available evidence from the spot.

Police are also trying to identify the driver of the car involved in the incident and determine the circumstances that led to the collision. Statements of people connected with the incident are also likely to be recorded as part of the investigation.

CCTV footage from cameras installed in and around Lawrence Road may also be examined to reconstruct the sequence of events and establish what happened before and after the collision.