Days After Flight Diversions, Drone Alert Around Amritsar Airport

Amritsar Police have sounded a fresh alert over drone activity around Sri Guru Ram Das Ji International Airport, days after suspected drone movement disrupted flight operations and forced the diversion of seven flights.

The incident earlier this week saw five flights diverted to Delhi and two to Chandigarh after drone-like objects were detected near the airport. Flight operations were also suspended for around 90 minutes as security agencies assessed the situation.

The latest police alert covers villages around the airport, with a three-kilometre radius designated as a Red Zone and the area extending up to five kilometres placed under Yellow Alert.

Police said drones cannot be flown in the restricted area without prior permission. For weddings, sporting events or other functions, organisers will have to inform the police and district administration in writing before operating a drone, officials said.

DSP Raja Sansi Jagbir Singh Aulakh has urged residents to strictly adhere to the restrictions. Police are also making announcements at gurdwaras in nearby villages to sensitise people about the risks of associated with unauthorised drone flights.

The heightened vigilance comes amid concerns that even drones used for seemingly routine activities such as filming events can trigger serious security concerns and disrupt airport operations.

Authorities are now stepping up monitoring to prevent a repeat of the recent flight diversions.

