Sukhbir Badal Attacks Jailed MP Amritpal Singh: "Talks Big About Khalistan, But Terrified of 2 Police Cars"

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal has launched a blistering attack on the Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) and its leader, jailed MP Amritpal Singh, making the organisation's stand on the idea of Khalistan a central point of his criticism.

Addressing a large gathering at Dharamkot in Moga district during the SAD's 'Punjab Bachao' (Save Punjab) campaign, Badal accused the state's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of backing Waris Punjab De (literally meaning 'heirs of Punjab') as part of an alleged strategy to divide the 'Panthic' (Sikh religio-political) vote and weaken the SAD ahead of the 2027 Punjab assembly elections.

Taking a direct swipe at Amritpal Singh, who is in jail in Assam on charges related to the storming of a police station, Badal said, "The so-called 'waris' talks big about Khalistan, but their leader is terrified of two police gypsies." He questioned the credentials of those projecting themselves as Panthic leaders while, according to him, failing to show the courage expected when confronted by the state.

Badal also referred to Amritpal's earlier campaign against drugs and alleged that the narrative surrounding the issue had subsequently turned into "political drama".

Drawing a comparison with his father and former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, Sukhbir said the veteran Akali leader had repeatedly courted arrest while fighting for public causes. He argued that Panthic politics required commitment and "courage rather than slogans".

The SAD chief alleged that AAP had deliberately encouraged new political formations to fragment the traditional Akali vote. He also claimed that leaders associated with Waris Punjab De were being used to target the SAD on sensitive issues, including sacrilege of Sikh scriptures.

The remarks come as the political contest for Punjab's Panthic vote is beginning to take shape ahead of the 2027 elections. The SAD has traditionally positioned itself as the principal Panthic political force, while Waris Punjab De has emerged as a new player with a distinct political narrative.

Sukhbir Badal's latest attack indicates that the SAD is preparing to take on Waris Punjab De aggressively, particularly over its leadership, ideology and references to Khalistan.