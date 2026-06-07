On Camera, Masked Individuals Set Ludhiana Businessman's Car On Fire

In the dead of the night, a residential area in Punjab's Ludhiana was jolted awake when a car exploded and burst into flames.

CCTV footage from May 31 showed three individuals arriving in an i20 car in the locality around midnight and conducting a recce of the area. They then stopped near the businessman's car parked in an empty plot, and one of them stepped out. The person approached the car with a bottle in their hand and splashed the vehicle with a flammable substance.

The Mahindra KUV100 car, belonging to factory owner Mohammad Shaki, was then set on fire triggering an explosion. Within minutes, the car was engulfed in flames and completely destroyed.

In the meantime, the suspects drove off from the spot in their car.

A case has been registered against unidentified persons under a relevant section of the Bharat Nyay Sanhita, and efforts are underway to identify the accused using CCTV evidence.