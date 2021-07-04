Punjab Man On The Run After Killing 4 Family Members of Daughter's Lover: Police

Batala Superintendent of Police Gurpreet Singh said a case has been registered. (Representational)

A man allegedly killed four family members of a man his daughter was in a relationship with in Punjab's Gurdaspur district, police said on Sunday.

According to police, accused Sukhjinder Singh, a resident of Balarwal village in Batala, was angry when he came to know about his daughter's relationship with one Germanjeet Singh, who lived in the same village.

On Sunday morning, the accused allegedly reached the farm belonging to the family of Germanjeet Singh. Germanjeet and his father Sukhwinder Singh were present there.

After an argument, Sukhjinder Singh allegedly fired at them, killing Sukhwinder Singh on the spot and injuring Germanjeet Singh, said police.

After learning about the incident, Germanjeet Singh's grandfather Mangal Singh, uncle Jasbir Singh, cousin Babandeep and another relative Jashan reached there, they said. The accused fired at them too resulting in the death of Mangal Singh, Jasbir Singh and Babandeep, they said.

Germanjeet Singh and Jashan, who were injured in the incident, are stated to be out of danger, police said, adding that Sukhjinder Singh is on the run and efforts are on to nab him.

Batala Superintendent of Police Gurpreet Singh said a case has been registered.

