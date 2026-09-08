Punjab Man Dies By Suicide Days After Raising Drug Issue, Blames AAP Minister

The death by suicide of a 50-year-old man in Punjab over the government allegedly not doing enough to stop the drug menace has become a huge controversy, with Opposition party leaders demanding an investigation into the matter and accountability.

Gulzar Singh, who lived in Sangrur district, struggled with intense pain after he consumed pesticide but managed to speak to people before he died.

"Cheema is also responsible for my death," he said, referring to Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, whom he had questioned over the border state's drugs problem during the minister's visit to a village.

Thereafter, Gulzar Singh alleged, the police took him aside and put a lot of pressure on him to apologise after he questioned the leader of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

"The sarpanch is also responsible for my death. I had questioned Cheema about drugs. My son takes drugs. My house was sold. I don't have anything and finally now I have consumed poison. The problem of drugs has not been solved anywhere in Punjab," the man said before he died.

Singh's son said the sarpanch became angry after his father alleged drugs were sold openly in their village. "The sarpanch got furious and scolded my father," the son said.

The incident comes just days after a man was allegedly subjected to custodial torture by the police for raising the issue of drug abuse by carrying a black flag at an event that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had attended.

Opposition party leaders have sought a thorough investigation into the death by suicide of the 50-year-old man and also demanded the resignation of the Punjab finance minister.

"His death is a stern reminder of the rampant drug menace across the state, which the AAP Punjab government tries to hide through its multi-crore advertisements. But the truth cannot be hidden for long. You have this innocent man's blood on your hands," the Congress party said.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal questioned the AAP government over the drugs issue. "Why hasn't the AAP government done anything about it?"

BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu said the Sangrur man had held Cheema responsible for the tragedy.

"Gulzar Singh questioned Cheema about the drug menace in an effort to save his son. He was allegedly driven to suicide and, before his death, held the minister responsible. Under the Bhagwant Mann government, the situation in Punjab has deteriorated to such an extent that ordinary citizens demanding answers and their rights are allegedly being pushed to the brink of losing their lives. Cheema must be immediately removed from the Council of Ministers and a case should be filed against him," Bittu said.

The latest government data shows a sharp increase in the number of people seeking treatment at state-run deaddiction and rehabilitation centres. Admissions at government deaddiction centres jumped from 9,577 in 2024 to 25,290 in 2025, an increase of over 164 per cent. More than 14,000 patients had already been admitted till July, indicating that the surge has continued this year.