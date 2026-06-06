Punjab Man Killed In Raid. Family Alleges Encounter, Cops Claim Self-Defence

A 22-year-old man was killed after being shot during a police raid at Bangiwal village in Jalandhar district on Friday evening, triggering allegations of excessive force by the family and counterclaims of self-defence by the police.

The victim, identified as Lovepreet Singh, sustained two bullet injuries to his waist and thigh and later died because of his injuries at Nakodar Civil Hospital.

Lovepreet was the only brother among three sisters, while his father had passed away a few years ago.

According to the police, a team led by Mehatpur SHO Aman Saini conducted a raid at Lovepreet's residence following information about his presence there. Lovepreet was allegedly wanted in an attempt-to-murder case registered earlier this year and had been evading arrest for the past four months.

Jalandhar Rural SSP Harvinder Singh Virk said the police team faced strong resistance from Lovepreet's family and relatives, who allegedly attacked officers with sticks and stones during the operation.

"When the police moved in to arrest him, they came under attack, forcing officers to open fire in self-defence. Two bullets hit Lovepreet during the scuffle," the SSP said. He added that SHO Aman Saini and Constable Sukhwinder Singh also sustained injuries during the incident.

Police further claimed that Lovepreet was facing four other criminal cases besides the attempt-to-murder FIR.

However, Lovepreet's family has rejected the police version. His uncle, Jaswant Singh, alleged that the police team arrived around 7:15 pm and began assaulting family members. He claimed that when the family protested, police opened indiscriminate fire, hitting Lovepreet and also firing shots in the air to intimidate residents.

According to the family, Lovepreet was rushed to a nearby hospital and later referred to Nakodar Civil Hospital, where he died during treatment around 9:30 pm.

Videos of the incident recorded by villagers have surfaced, showing a confrontation between the police team and family members before Lovepreet was shot. No FIR had been registered in connection with the incident till late Friday night.