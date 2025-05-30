Punjab, Haryana To Hold Security Drills Under 'Operation Shield' Tomorrow

The states of Punjab and Haryana will carry out state-wide mock drills on Saturday under the nationwide exercise "Operation Shield", officials announced on Friday.

The drills will include sirens, blackouts, and emergency scenarios designed to test the readiness of local authorities and citizens in case of attacks or disasters. Punjab's Special Director General of Police, Sanjeev Kalra, said the exercise would involve all districts and simulate large-scale emergency situations starting at 6 pm. Kalra said, "The mock drill is a part of Operation Shield and is being conducted in all districts of the bordering states on the Western border. The mock drill will be conducted by 6 pm tomorrow. "

He added that a detailed meeting had already been held with the district administrations to prepare for the exercise. As part of the drill, sirens will be sounded and blackouts will be enforced to mimic real-life emergency conditions. "Blackout measures, rescue measures, fire services are a part of the mock drill...The representatives of the armed forces will also be involved in it," Kalra told ANI.

In neighbouring Haryana, similar preparations are being made. Haryana Joint Secretary Sunita Mishra said that mock drills will begin at 5 pm on Saturday and follow guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

A total of 32,000 volunteers will take part across the state.

"The mock drill will be conducted throughout Haryana on 31st May. We will also be following the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)...The mock drill will prepare us for any future contingencies...32,000 volunteers will also participate in the mock drill...We are training and briefing these volunteers...The activities will be done after 5 pm," she said.

Earlier, the civil defence mock drill, scheduled for May 29, has been postponed due to administrative reasons. However, the dates for the same are yet to be announced.

A statement released by the Gujarat Information Department read, "It is hereby intimated that the Civil Defence Exercise 'Operation Shield', which was planned to be held on May 29, 2025, is hereby postponed due to administrative reasons. It is requested that necessary directions to all the Controllers of Civil Defence and other stakeholders may be issued accordingly. Next dates for the exercise shall be issued subsequently."

Additionally, the civil defence exercise has also been postponed in Rajasthan and the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

Earlier on Wednesday, as per the orders from the Government of India and under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, a civil defence exercise was scheduled to be conducted in Gujarat on Thursday at 5:00 PM.

Regarding the Operation Shield mock drill, Chief Secretary of the Revenue Department (Gujarat), Jayanti Ravi, on Wednesday, virtually reviewed preparations made by the district administration.

Along with this, she also gave necessary instructions to all the District Collectors for the successful implementation of a mock drill.

Further, Jayanti Ravi said that during this exercise, various actions like ensuring the readiness of the local administration regarding civil security; taking the services of young volunteers like NCC, NSS, Bharat Scout and Guide; setting up a hotline between the Air Force and the Civil Security Control Room regarding enemy aircraft and missile attacks; activating the air raid siren; ensuring complete darkness and ensuring public safety and their property will be taken.

Operation Sindoor targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The operation was a retaliatory response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people, including one Nepalese national.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)