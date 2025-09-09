In Pics: PM Modi Visits Flood-Hit Punjab, Himachal, Conducts Aerial Survey

- PMModi visited Punjab and Himachal Pradesh to review flood and landslide damage
- He conducted an aerial survey of affected areas in both states
- PM Modi met flood-affected residents and disaster response teams in Punjab and Himachal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited Punjab and Himachal Pradesh to review the situation in the wake of recent floods and landslides in several parts of north India. He undertook an aerial survey of the affected areas in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.
Ahead of his visit, PM Modi, in a post on X, said that the Centre stands shoulder to shoulder with those affected by recent floods and landslides. "Leaving for Himachal Pradesh and Punjab to review the situation in the wake of floods and landslides. The Government of India stands shoulder to shoulder with those affected in this tragic hour," he posted on X.
Here's a look at some visuals from PM Modi's visit to flood-hit Punjab and Himachal.
PM Modi reviewed the ongoing disaster response and rehabilitation measures after severe monsoon-triggered floods and landslides caused widespread devastation in the two northern states.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world