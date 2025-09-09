In Pics: PM Modi Visits Flood-Hit Punjab, Himachal, Conducts Aerial Survey

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited Punjab and Himachal Pradesh to review the situation in the wake of recent floods and landslides in several parts of north India. He undertook an aerial survey of the affected areas in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

Ahead of his visit, PM Modi, in a post on X, said that the Centre stands shoulder to shoulder with those affected by recent floods and landslides. "Leaving for Himachal Pradesh and Punjab to review the situation in the wake of floods and landslides. The Government of India stands shoulder to shoulder with those affected in this tragic hour," he posted on X.

Here's a look at some visuals from PM Modi's visit to flood-hit Punjab and Himachal.

PM Modi conducts aerial survey of flood-hit areas in Punjab.

He met and interacted with the flood-affected people in Gurdaspur, Punjab.

After aerial survey of flood-affected areas, PM Modi also interacted with NDRF teams in Gurdaspur.

Photo Credit: ANI

PM Modi holds review meeting with senior officials on the extent of damage in Punjab due to recent floods.

Photo Credit: ANI

PM Modi announced a financial assistance of Rs 1,500 crore disaster-hit Himachal Pradesh.

PM Modi along with Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu takes stock situation in Himachal's Kangra.

Photo Credit: PTI

PM Modi met 11-month-old Neetika, the lone survivor of her family in the floods, during his visit to Himachal.

Photo Credit: IANS

PM Modi interacts with members of NDRF, SDRF and Aapda Mitra team in Kangra during his visit to Himachal Pradesh.

Photo Credit: PTI

PM Modi reviewed the ongoing disaster response and rehabilitation measures after severe monsoon-triggered floods and landslides caused widespread devastation in the two northern states.