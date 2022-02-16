Priyanka Gandhi By His Side, CS Channi Says 'UP, Bihar De Bhaiye...'

Punjab polls: Charanjit Singh Channi's comments were seen to aim at Arvind Kejriwal

Days before Punjab votes, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has provoked a controversy with his remarks on not letting "Uttar Pradesh, Bihar de bhaiye" enter the state. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was next to him at a roadshow when he made the comment.

"Priyanka Gandhi is Punjab's daughter-in-law, she is the bahu of Punjabis. Bhaiyas from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi cannot come here and rule. We will not allow UP bhaiyas to stray into Punjab," Mr Channi said in Punjab, with Priyanka Gandhi smiling and clapping. Supporters cheered and shouted "Bole so nihal...".

The comments were seen to aim at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been campaigning extensively in Punjab for his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

"It is very shameful. We strongly condemn comments aimed at any individual or any particular community," Mr Kejriwal said.

"Priyanka Gandhi is from UP," AAP's presumptive Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann pointed out.

Mr Kejriwal replied: "Then she too is a bhaiya."

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya was among those who shared the video and attacked the Congress.

Targeting Priyanka Gandhi, he tweeted: "Priyanka Vadra goes to Uttar Pradesh and calls herself UP ki beti (daughter of UP). And when UP-Bihar people are insulted in Punjab, she claps. This is her double face."

प्रियंका वाड्रा जी उत्तर प्रदेश में आ कर अपने को यूपी की बेटी बताती है और पंजाब में उत्तर प्रदेश-बिहार के लोगो के अपमान पर ताली बजाती है , ये ही इनका दोहरा चरित्र है और चेहरा भी । pic.twitter.com/IJN4W0wmBV — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) February 16, 2022

Priyanka Gandhi is leading the Congress campaign in Uttar Pradesh but she has made an appearance in Punjab too, along with her brother Rahul Gandhi.

Punjab will vote on February 20 (Sunday) and the results will be declared on March 10.