1,027 New Covid Cases In Punjab, Massive 145% Rise In 24 Hours

Punjab coronavirus update: Two more people died from coronavirus in the state. (File)

Punjab on Tuesday reported a big jump in fresh COVID-19 cases with 1,027 more people getting infected, taking the infection tally to 6,06,927 in the state, where two more people died from coronavirus. So far, the virus has claimed 16,653 lives in the state, according to a medical bulletin.

Punjab has been witnessing a surge in infection numbers for the past few days. The state's positivity rate rose from 4.47 per cent on Monday to 6.49 per cent on Tuesday.

With 1,027 new cases, Punjab recorded a 145 per cent rise in daily infections on Tuesday. On Monday, the state had reported 419 cases.

Patiala continues to remain the worst-hit district as it recorded 366 fresh infections on Tuesday. Mohali, Ludhiana and Pathankot reported 149, 103 and 88 cases, respectively.

The number of active cases climbed to 2,686 from 1,741 a day before.

As many as 8,677 teens in the 15-18 age group got themselves vaccinated against Covid on Tuesday. On Monday, 3,071 teenagers were administered the coronavirus jab.

Fifty-eight more people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have cured to 5,87,588, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Chandigarh reported 128 COVID-19 cases, taking the city's total count to 66,264. The death count stood at 1,079 as no Covid-related fatality was reported in the city in the past 24 hours.

The number of active cases in the city rose to 500 from 383 on Monday while the number of recoveries was 64,685. In Chandigarh, 4,315 teenagers in the 15-18 age group were administered the Covid vaccine on Tuesday.