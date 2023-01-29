Punjab Cop Kills Colleague With Service Rifle, Then Shoots Himself

A 32-year-old Punjab Police constable allegedly shot dead a woman colleague. (Representational)

A 32-year-old Punjab Police constable allegedly shot dead a woman colleague before killing himself near Dagru village in Punjab's Ferozepur district, officials said on Sunday.

Identified as Gursewak Singh, the constable was serving in the SWAT team, an elite commando force. He allegedly killed his woman colleague by firing four rounds into her chest from his AK-47 assault rifle late on Saturday night.

After the incident, Singh fled the spot before shooting himself dead using the same rifle near Dagru village, they said.

Singh hailed from Naurang ke Siyal village while the woman constable, identified as 26-year-old Amanpreet Kaur, was a resident of Chuchak village in Zira here.

Both of them were staying in the quarters at Police Lines.

The incident occurred when Kaur, posted as a computer operator at Cantonment police station, was returning from duty with her niece on a two-wheeler.

When she reached Baba Sher Shah Wali Chowk, Singh, who might have been following Kaur, blocked her way and allegedly fired five rounds from his service AK-47, the police said.

Four bullets hit Kaur, who was rushed to Civil Hospital where doctors declared her dead, they added.

Further investigation is underway.

