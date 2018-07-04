Punjab Cop, Accused Of Inducing Woman Into Drugs, Arrested

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Daljit Singh Dhillon was produced before the Mohali court after he was arrested from Jalandhar by the crime cell of Punjab Police, AIG Crime Rakesh Kaushal said.

All India | | Updated: July 04, 2018 00:17 IST
The police officer was suspended on Thursday (Representational)

Chandigarh: 

A senior Punjab Police officer, dismissed over allegations of inducing a woman into drugs, was on Tuesday arrested and sent to four-day police remand, officials said.

Placed under suspension on June 28 over allegations of forcing a Ludhiana woman into drug abuse, Dhillon, who was posted as DSP Ferozepur, was dismissed from service yesterday.

His dismissal orders came after legal examination of the fact-finding inquiry conducted by IPS Anita Punj, Director, Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur based on the statement of the victim.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC and NDPS Act were registered against Dhillon.

