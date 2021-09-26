Punjab Congress Firmly With Farmers' Bharat Bandh Call, Says Navjot Sidhu

Navjot Sidhu urged every Congress worker to fight with all might against the three "black laws". File

Congress stands with farmer unions' call for ''Bharat Bandh'' tomorrow to protest against three farm laws passed in the Parliament last year, said the party's Punjab unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Taking to Twitter today, the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief urged all party workers to protest against the "three unconstitutional black laws".

"Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee firmly stands by Farmer Unions demand for Bharat Bandh on September 27, 2021. In the war of right and wrong, you can not afford to be neutral !! We urge every Congress worker to fight with all their might against the three Unconstitutional Black Laws!!," tweeted Mr Sidhu.

Following a two-day national convention at the Singhu border last month, Samyukt Kisan Morcha gave a call for a ''Bharat Bandh'' tomorrow.

Farmers have been protesting on the borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.