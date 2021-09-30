Punjab Congress Crisis LIVE: Amarinder Singh Meets Home Minister Amit Shah In Delhi

Amarinder Singh meets Home Minister Amit Shah at his house in Delhi. (File)

Punjab's former Chief Minister and Congress veteran Amarinder Singh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, amid speculation about his joining the BJP. Captain Amarinder Singh recently stepped down from the top post in Punjab. Mr Singh said that during the meeting he discussed the contentious farm laws, urging Home Minister Amit Shah to repeal the laws and guarantee MSP.

On Tuesday, Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned as Punjab Congress chief, delivering a big shock to the Gandhis, who may have hoped that changing Chief Ministers would help end the turmoil in the state before elections early next year.

In a video message tweeted on Wednesday morning, Mr Sidhu said that he will not compromise on ethics and would "fight for truth until my last breath."

"My fight is issue-based and I have stood by it for a long time. I cannot compromise with my ethics, my moral authority. What I witness is a compromise with issues, agenda in Punjab. I cannot misguide the high command nor can I let them be misguided," Mr Sidhu said in Punjabi.

In his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi, the cricketer-turned-politician wrote, "The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner. I can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab. Therefore, I hereby resign as the President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. I will continue to serve the Congress."

Here are the LIVE updates on Punjab Congress Crisis: