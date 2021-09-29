Defiant Navjot Sidhu Says Will "Fight For Truth Till Last Breath"

"Will keep fighting fight for truth till last breath," Navjot Singh Sidhu said.

Navjot Singh Sidhu tweeted a video message this morning, a day after his shock resignation as Punjab Congress Chief. "I will fight for truth until my last breath," Mr Sidhu said in an emotional statement in Punjabi.

"My fight is issue-based and I have stood by it for a long time. There can't be any compromise on a pro-Punjab agenda. I can never misguide the high command nor allow it to be misguided," Mr Sidhu said as his move raises questions about the Gandhis' decisions and their misplaced trust in him.

हक़-सच की लड़ाई आखिरी दम तक लड़ता रहूंगा ... pic.twitter.com/LWnBF8JQxu — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) September 29, 2021

Backed by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Mr Sidhu set the stage for Amarinder Singh's resignation as Punjab Chief Minister on September 18 and Charanjit Singh Channi taking over, just four months before the state election.

But Mr Channi soon proved he planned to be more than a placeholder for Mr Sidhu. His decisions on the appointment of ministers and other officials nettled Mr Sidhu, who found that his hold on the new government was not a vast improvement on what it had been under Amarinder Singh.

"I will make any sacrifice to stand by principles. I don't need to think much for it. I broke the system where tainted ministers and officers were accommodated. Now tainted ministers and officers can't be appointed again. I oppose such appointments," Mr Sidhu said, adding that he would not accept tainted ministers being brought back.

The cricketer-turned-politician was reportedly upset at Rana Gurjit Singh being included in the cabinet again. Mr Singh has been accused of a role in a sand mining scam and quit the Amarinder Singh cabinet in 2018. He was later cleared by an inquiry panel.

Mr Sidhu was reportedly also against the key home ministry being assigned to Deputy Chief Minister SS Randhawa, his rival. He had earlier strongly opposed any talk of elevating Mr Randhawa as Chief Minister following Amarinder Singh's resignation.

Mr Sidhu said in his message that he had fought for justice and for Punjab's agenda.

He has reportedly refused to reconsider his resignation, forcing the party to look for options to replace him.