Punjab Congress Crisis LIVE Updates: Navjot Singh Sidhu Quits As Punjab Congress Chief

Navjot Singh Sidhu had taken charge of the party in Punjab in July. (File)

Navjot Singh Sidhu has resigned as Punjab Congress chief, delivering a big shock to the Gandhis, who may have hoped that changing Chief Ministers would help end the turmoil in the state before elections early next year.

The cricketer-turned-politician tweeted a resignation letter that hinted at his unhappiness at the ongoing changes to the Punjab cabinet. "The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner. I can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab. Therefore, I hereby resign as the President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. I will continue to serve the Congress," Navjot Sidhu, 57, wrote in his letter to Sonia Gandhi, which he posted on social media. He had taken charge of the party in Punjab in July.

Navjot Sidhu, say sources, was also unhappy about his rival SS Randhawa being assigned a key ministry. The double use of the word "compromise" in Mr Sidhu's resignation letter was read as a clue that he was asked to accept some unpleasant choices in the cabinet shuffle.

Here are the Live Updates on Punjab Congress Crisis:

Sep 29, 2021 08:10 (IST) "Misguided Missile": Shiromani Akali Dal Chief Sukhbir Badal On Navjot Singh Sidhu

Taking a swipe at Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu who resigned from his post, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday said the former is a "misguided missile" that does not know its destination.

"I had earlier said that Navjot Singh Sidhu is a misguided missile that does not know where it will go or will kill whom. He first destroyed Captain Amarinder Singh by becoming Punjab Congress president. Then, wiped out his party," Mr Badal told mediapersons.

Taking a dig at Mr Sidhu, the SAD leader said that the former should go to Mumbai in order to save Punjab.