At Kapil Sibal's Home, Car Damaged In Protests After Criticism Of Gandhis

Congress workers protested outside Kapil Sibal's house with "Get well soon" placards and damaged his car.

Soon after Congress leader Kapil Sibal taunted the party leadership with his "G-23, not Ji Huzoor-23" comment, party workers protested outside his house with "Get well soon" placards and damaged his car.

Workers of the Youth Congress also raised slogans of "Leave the party! Come to your senses!" and "Rahul Gandhi Zindabad!"

Mr Sibal had earlier called the media and raised a series of questions for his party bosses against the backdrop of the Congress's Punjab meltdown. "In Congress there is no elected president now. Who is taking calls? We don't know who is taking decisions in the party," he said.

"We are G-23, definitely not Ji Huzoor-23. We will keep raising issues," said Mr Sibal, shooting punches at the Gandhis without naming them.

The Gandhis have been accused of favouritism by the G-23, or Group of 23 letter writers who had last year called for sweeping changes in the organization.

In Punjab, with polls just four months away, a series of disastrous decisions saw the Gandhis backing Navjot Singh Sidhu against Amarinder Singh, who quit as Chief Minister and accused the party of humiliating him thrice. Yesterday, Mr Sidhu quit as Punjab Congress chief just two months after he took charge, leaving the party adrift in a poll-bound state where it was in a strong position even months ago.

Today, Amarinder Singh met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, fuelling massive speculation that he was on the verge of a switch.

"Punjab is a border state. Pakistan exploits the situation," said Mr Sibal, echoing Amarinder Singh's criticism of the party for handing the reins of Punjab to Mr Sidhu.

In recent weeks, the Congress has lost leaders like Sushmita Deb and Luizinho Faleiro. The nosebleed started when Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of Rahul Gandhi's closest confidantes, switched to the BJP last year. Earlier this year, Jitin Prasada followed. In Rajasthan, the party has yet to resolve the Ashok Gehlot versus Sachin Pilot feud.

Even as Mr Sibal addressed the media this afternoon, Mr Faleiro, a veteran Goa leader, was being welcomed aboard by the Trinamool Congress in Kolkata.

"Why are people leaving? Maybe we should see whether it is our fault? We have to immediately call a CWC, at least so a dialogue can take place. We won't leave the ideology of the party and go anywhere else. The irony of the Congress is that the chosen ones, those who are close to them (Gandhis) have left and those who they think are not close to them are still there," Mr Sibal said.

"We won't leave the ideology of the party or go anywhere else. The Congress is the only party that can save this republic because the present dispensation is destroying the foundations of our republic."

The "G-23" first wrote an unprecedented letter last year to Sonia Gandhi asking for sweeping changes in the party and a "visible and effective leadership". Since then, various leaders have reminded the Gandhis that nothing has changed on the ground and the Congress down spiral continues.

"I am really very, very upset that I have to come to you. But we have no choice. I can't see the Congress in this situation," Mr Sibal told reporters.