Captain, Snubbed By Congress, Meets Amit Shah In Delhi

Punjab's former Chief Minister and Congress veteran Amarinder Singh is meeting the Union Home Minister, the BJP's Amit Shah, at his home in Delhi amid speculation about his joining the party days after he stepped down from the top post in the state. Mr Singh had refused to answer questions about joining BJP. But while resigning as the Chief Minister earlier this month, had spoken of having his options open.

Mr Singh's team has called it a "courtesy visit", leaving questions unanswered about his future plans.

Yesterday, his media advisor Raveen Thukral had said, "too much being read into Captain Amarinder's visit to Delhi".

"He is on a personal visit, during which he'll meet some friends and vacate Kapurthala House (the Punjab Chief Minister's residence in the national capital) ... No need for unnecessary speculation," he had added.

Earlier this month, Mr Singh stepped down as Punjab Chief Minister after a long and bitter feud with detractors, including Navjot Sidhu who was elevated by the Gandhis to the post of the party chief.

Mr Singh -- seen as the Congress's biggest mass leader in the state -- said he has been "humiliated" thrice by the Congress leadership in his battle with Mr Sidhu.

He also said his political options were open and that he would take a decision after talking to "friends".