"Told Navjot Sidhu, 'Let's Talk'": Punjab Chief Minister Says No Ego Here

New Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi today said he has spoken to Navjot Sidhu, who stepped down from the party's top post recently, suggesting that they talk out the issues on which he has objections. "Nothing has been done intentionally. If anybody has objection on any appointment, then i am not rigid on that… I don't have ego tussles… I told him party is supreme, let's talk," Mr Channi told reporters today.

Mr Sidhu had resigned without any consultation with the party after Mr Channi named his cabinet.

Earlier today, Mr Sidhu released a video message, saying he could not compromise on ethics and would "fight for truth until my last breath."

"My fight is issue-based and I have stood by it for a long time. I cannot compromise with my ethics, my moral authority. What I witness is a compromise with issues, agenda in Punjab. I cannot misguide the high command nor can I let them be misguided," Mr Sidhu said in Punjabi, defending a move that has raised questions about the Gandhis' decisions and their faith in him.