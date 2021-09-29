5 Reasons That Likely Triggered Navjot Sidhu's Shock Resignation

Mr Sidhu was believed to be upset about the key home ministry being assigned to Deputy Chief Minister SS Randhawa, his rival. He had earlier strongly opposed any talk of elevating Mr Randhawa as Chief Minister following Amarinder Singh's resignation.

OP Soni's appointment as the second Deputy Chief Minister to Charanjit Singh Channi was also believed to be a sore point.

The cricketer-turned-politician was reportedly upset at Rana Gurjit Singh being included in the cabinet again. Mr Singh has been accused of a role in a sand mining scam and quit the Amarinder Singh cabinet in 2018. He was later cleared by an inquiry panel.

The appointment of APS Deol as Advocate General reportedly had Mr Sidhu fuming. Mr Deol was counsel for a former police chief accused in a case related to the 2015 sacrilege cases, or the desecration of the Sikh religious text Guru Granth Sahib, and police firing on protesters.