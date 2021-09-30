Amarinder Singh Meets Ajit Doval Day After His Meeting With Amit Shah

Amarinder Singh met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval today morning.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval this morning in Delhi, a day after his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Mr Singh, who quit as Punjab Chief Minister recently amid a bitter feud, had an hour-long meet with Mr Shah on Wednesday, setting off speculation about a change of camp. On record, he said they had discussed farmers' issues.

The Congress has reached out to Amarinder Singh after his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, amid signs of another big exit from the crisis-hit party.

Senior Congress leaders Ambika Soni and Kamal Nath are trying to placate Mr Singh, sources say.

The 79-year-old stalwart has kept the Congress on the edge, neither confirming nor denying that he is exploring his options after being forced to quit as Punjab Chief Minister on September 18, just four months before state polls.

On landing in Delhi on Tuesday, he denied any plan to meet with BJP leaders, claiming he only wanted to vacate the Kapurthala House for new Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

His meeting with Amit Shah finally did happen last evening. After the one-hour meeting, the Captain said he had discussed the farm laws at the core of an 11-month farmers' protest and ways to resolve the deadlock.

His team called the meeting with Mr Shah a "courtesy visit" and sources said he had not taken any decision on joining the BJP.