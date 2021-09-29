'Arrogance Of Power': What Congress Said On Captain-Amit Shah Meeting

Amid much speculation this evening, Amarinder Singh had said he discussed farmers' issues with Amit Shah

The Congress lashed out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah this evening, shortly after his meeting with former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh that came as the biggest political development of the day. Amit Shah, the party said, is furious that a Dalit has been chosen as Chief Minister and is keen on revenge on Punjab. Of Mr Singh -- who stepped down from the post of Punjab Chief Minister earlier this month after a long and bitter feud with a section of his MLAs -- nothing overt was said.

But the thrust of the message left little doubt about the party's stance regarding the veteran leader, whose meeting with Amit Shah set off speculation about his joining the BJP camp.

"The arrogance of the abbot sitting in power has been hurt," senior Congress leader and party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted.

"Because if a Dalit is made the Chief Minister, they ask who is making decisions in the Congress? They do not like the top position being given to a Dalit. The center of anti-Dalit politics is located in Amit Shah's residence," read his tweet in Hindi.

In another tweet, he added, "Amit Shah and Modi are vengeful towards Punjab. They want revenge because they have so far failed to serve the interests of their capitalist cronies with the black anti-farmer laws. The BJP's anti-farmer conspiracy will not succeed".

With the tweet, he attached the hashtag #NoFarmersNoFood, which was also used by Amarinder Singh.

Under the hashtag #NoFarmersNoFood, he tweeted, "Met Union Home Minister Amit Shah ji in Delhi. Discussed the prolonged farmers' agitation against Farm Laws and urged him to resolve the crisis urgently with repeal of the laws and guarantee MSP, besides supporting Punjab in crop diversification".

While stepping down earlier this month, Mr Singh – who had been with the Congress for more than four decades and has been its biggest mass leader in Punjab – made it clear that he would look for options.

Asked whether he would stay in the Congress or form a new party ahead of next year's state elections, Mr Singh said, "There is always an option, and I will use that option when the time comes". He had also said he would decide on his future course of action after discussions with "friends".

The turbulence in Punjab had repercussions for the Congress leadership, with dissidents renewing their call for sweeping changes.

Senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad wrote to party chief Sonia Gandhi, calling for a meeting of the party's highest decision-making body, the Working Committee, to discuss the election of a full-time party

president.

Former Union Minister Kapil Sibal, who was among the 23 leaders who wrote an explosive letter to Sonia Gandhi last year, taunted the Gandhis, saying "We are G-23, definitely not Ji Huzoor-23. We will keep raising issues". His remarks drew the wrath of a section of Congress workers, who held protests outside his residence.