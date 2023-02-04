First Batch Of 36 Punjab School Principals Leave For Training In Singapore

Bhagwant Mann flagged off the bus carrying the first batch of 36 government school principals

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday flagged off the first batch of 36 government school principals for their visit to Singapore for professional training.

The principals will participate in a Professional Teacher Training seminar in Singapore from February 6 to 10.

The Aam Aadmi Party had before last year's Assembly polls given a "guarantee" to people that the education system will be completely transformed in the state, Mann said.

"Today, the first batch of 36 school principals is going to Singapore and they will take part in a five-day training camp there. At Principals Academy in Singapore, they will undergo learn the latest techniques in the education sector," the chief minister told reporters.

बताते हुए खुशी हो रही है कि चुनाव के समय दी गई गारंटी के अनुसार आज सरकारी स्कूलों के 36 प्रिंसिपल्स सिंगापुर ट्रेनिंग के लिए जा रहे हैं..उनसे मिलकर शुभकामनाएं दीं..यात्रा को सफल बनाने के लिए प्रोत्साहित किया



आने वाले समय में अन्य स्कूलों के प्रिंसिपल्स का बैच भी विदेश भेजेंगे pic.twitter.com/X98MOGonxc — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) February 4, 2023

The first batch will return on February 11 and they will share their experience with their colleagues, he said.

Mann said the way the Delhi government have been transformed by the Arvind Kejriwal dispensation, Punjab will witness the same transformative process.

"We have talented teachers. But there was a need to update them (about the latest teaching techniques), the process for which has started today," the chief minister said, adding that health and education sectors have been the priority of his government from the very first day.

"We will send teachers to Finland as well. We will send teachers to places wherever new and latest ways of teaching are available to learn. We will also raise an outlay for education in the upcoming state budget," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)