Punjab Chief Minister Announces 'Mission Clean' To Curb Sand Mining, Liquor, Drug Trade

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday announced "Mission Clean" in a meeting held with all the Deputy Commissioners and the Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) of the state.

During the meeting, Mr Singh directed officials to adopt a ''zero tolerance'' policy against corruption and take strict action against the sand, drug and liquor mafia.

The Chief Minister also directed the Mining Department to ensure that sand and gravel should be available in the market at government rates while directing DCs and SSPs to keep a check on it.

He also asked the mining department to ensure that no charges are levied on sand being used by panchayats for development works.

Also, ahead of Diwali, Mr Singh asked the officials to ensure that shopkeepers are facilitated and not harassed.

The CMO also said, "Taking a serious note of the matter, Chief Minister Channi asks the mining, irrigation and civil & police administration to ensure that no farmer should be harrassed for lifting of soil from his land for farm leveling purpose."