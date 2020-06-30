'We Won Wars Till '99, Your Turn': Amarinder Singh Slams BJP On China

The chief minister said that the PM-CARES Fund received donations from some Chinese firms. (File)

Known for often speaking out on military issues, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday hit out at the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government at the centre on the face-off with China in Ladakh.

Addressing a news briefing, the chief minister said, "We have won the previous wars of 1948, '65, '71 and '99. And now it's their turn to respond to Chinese incursion," the Chief Minister said.

"We have had constant irritation with China since 60s. Galwan is not the first time. I am sure the government of India is taking military precautions. I think we need to be very cautious about their intentions of closing the gap between Aksai Chin and Siachen, cutting of India's access in that region."

Captain Singh also asked the union government to return Chinese firms' donations to the PM-CARES Fund, set up by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to respond to national emergencies like the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

The chief minister said that the PM-CARES Fund, set up to strengthen India's fight against coronavirus, received donations from some Chinese firms.

"I think we must take a tough stand on China," said the senior Congress leader.

"When this confrontation is going on at this time, if any money has been received that should be returned," he said.

"I don't think we can afford to take Chinese money when our boys are being killed and Indian territory is being intruded," he said.

Twenty Indian soldiers died in a violent clash with the Chinese army in Galwan Valley of Ladakh on June 15 night.

Captain Singh also named some Chinese firms and firms with Chinese stake in them, which have allegedly given donations to the PM-CARES (Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations) Fund.

"This is not a question of how much money has come," said Captain Singh, adding "at a time when number one; they (China) are responsible for COVID, and number two; when they are responsible for aggression in my country", "even if one rupee" has come from Chinese firms, it should be returned.

"I think it is the time whatever money has been received from Chinese companies should be returned to them. We can easily manage without (that). India doesn't need Chinese money to look after itself and we will do it on our own," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)