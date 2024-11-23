In Punjab Bypolls, AAP Ahead In 3 Seats, Congress Leading In One

Bypolls to Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal and Barnala took place on November 20.

The Aam Aadmi Party was leading in three seats while the Congress was ahead in one in the bypolls to four assembly segments in Punjab, showed initial trends today.

While AAP was leading in Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak and Chabbewal respectively, Congress was ahead in Barnala.

In Chabbewal, AAP's Ishank Kumar Chabbewal was leading against his nearest rival and Congress candidate Ranjit Kumar after the ninth round of counting at 11.18 am. BJP candidate Sohan Singh Thandal was in the third spot.

In Gidderbaha, AAP's Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon was ahead against his nearest rival Congress candidate Amrita Warring after four rounds of voting. Amrita Warring is the wife of Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, after the two rounds of counting.

BJP candidate and former Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal was in the third spot.

The Barnala segment saw a tight race where the AAP was initially leading but was later replaced by the Congress candidate.

In Barnala, Congress candidate Kuldeep Singh Dhillon was leading against AAP's Harinder Singh Dhaliwal after ten rounds of counting. BJP's Kewal Singh Dhillon was in the third spot.

The Dera Baba Nanak is also witnessing a see-saw contest between AAP's Gurdeep Singh Randhawa and Congress' Jatinder Kaur Randhawa. Currently, the AAP candidate is leading against Congress after nine rounds of counting.

The Congress candidate is the wife of Congress MP from Gurdaspur Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. BJP's Ravikaran Kahlon was at the third spot.

Counting of votes for the bypolls - necessitated after the incumbent legislators were elected to the Lok Sabha earlier this year - to Punjab's four assembly segments began at 8 am today.

Bypolls to Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal (SC) and Barnala took place on November 20.