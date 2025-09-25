Punjab Boy Abhijot Singh With Kidney Disorder Dies. Sonu Sood Shares A Message

Eight-year-old Abhijot Singh had been suffering from a kidney disorder. His story came to light during the Punjab floods, with NDTV running a campaign to ensure the child gets the help he needed. He's no more. Bollywood actor Sonu Sood recently took to social media to inform about Abhijot's death. "Will miss you Avijot. RIP Little angel. Don't worry will take care of your parents," said the actor.

Abhijot Singh suffered from a kidney disorder called Nephrotic Syndrome. He needed to visit the PGIMER hospital in Chandigarh every two months for treatment, each trip to the city from his village in Amritsar and the treatment roughly costing around Rs 45,000.

To complicate things, his family lost their only source of income after their farm was submerged, and the crops were destroyed during the recent floods in Punjab. Villagers say there was so much water that they had to swim to get even the most basic supplies.

NDTV highlighted his plight and ran a 'Save Abhijot' campaign. Mr Sood, who is known for philanthropy, and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had stepped forward to help him financially after the campaign. Mr Sood even met the young Abhijot and his family in Punjab.

Speaking about his condition, Abhijot's father Jasbir Singh had said both his kidneys were damaged and he needed regular care till the age of 18. But due to the flood, his family could not travel to the other side of the village to get medicines.

The doctors believed that with the right treatment, the boy could beat the disorder by he turns 18 and live a full life. And that kept his family optimistic about Abhijot's future.