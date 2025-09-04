8-Year-Old With Kidney Disorder Stranded In Flooded Punjab. How You Can Help

Punjab's most devastating floods since 1988, which have left at least 37 dead, have also made life even more difficult for an eight-year-old suffering from a kidney ailment, whose village has been badly hit.

Young Abhijot Singh is a resident of Talwandi Rai Dadu village in the Ajnala block of Amritsar district and has been suffering from a kidney disorder, called Nephrotic Syndrome. The family used to travel to the PGIMER (Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research) in Chandigarh - about 250 km away - every two months or so, incurring an expense of Rs 45,000, for his treatment, but the flood in his village and surrounding areas has complicated things immensely.

Not only is his village cut off because of water all around it - villagers say they are having to swim to get even the most basic supplies - Singh's family, which was barely making ends meet, has also lost their only source of income because their farm has been flooded and the crops have been destroyed.

"Both his kidneys are damaged. He needs regular care till the age of 18. I haven't been able to go to the other side of the village to get medicines... If we don't get his treatment done on time, his face and body swell up... We had financial troubles already and things are even more uncertain now," said the boy's father, Jasbir Singh.

As bleak as things are at the moment, Singh's family told NDTV that the ray of hope which keeps them going is that doctors have said the boy could - with the right treatment - beat the disorder by the time he turns 18 and live a full life.

To keep this hope going and help the family in this time of dire need, NDTV is running a campaign.

If you can contribute and help the family and the 8-year-old, here are the account details:

Bank name: Punjab National Bank

Account holder's name: Jasbir Singh

Account number: 1440000101261042

Account Type: Savings Account

IFSC Code: PUNB0144000



Disclaimer: NDTV has no role to play in the use of donations and will not be liable for any claim(s) made by any person or entity, including any statutory or governmental authority, arising out of the collection or utilization of these donations.