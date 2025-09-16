Yuvraj Singh, Robin Uthappa, Sonu Sood Summoned By Probe Agency In Betting Apps Case

Cricketers Robin Uthappa and Yuvraj Singh and actor Sonu Sood are now on a growing list of celebrities to be probed by federal officials over the endorsement of illegal betting apps and, in Mr Uthappa's case, the alleged violation of money-laundering laws. All three have been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate next week; Mr Uthappa on Monday, Mr Singh on Tuesday, and Mr Sood on Wednesday.

They join two other ex- cricketers, Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina, as well as actor Urvashi Rautela and Trinamool MP Mimi Chakraborty, in being questioned by the ED as it investigates money-laundering and tax evasion by the 1xBet app, which advertised frequently during live screening of cricket matches.

In fact, the ED is investigating multiple betting platforms and the role of celebrities in promoting, consciously or otherwise, schemes the government said have defrauded users and investors of crores.

Ms Rautela, whom reports have called 1xBet's 'India ambassador', is schedueld to appear today, i.e., Tuesday, as is Bengali actor Ankush Hazra. On Monday the agency recorded Ms Chakraborty's statement.