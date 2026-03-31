Punjab BJP Delegation Meets Amit Shah, Raises Issues Related To Border Districts

A delegation led by senior Punjab BJP leader Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, raising several issues pertaining to the border districts of the state.

In a memorandum submitted to Shah in the meeting, which was also attended by BJP national president Nitin Nabin, on Monday, Sodhi underscored the strategic importance of the state and said, "Punjab is not just a border state- it stands at the frontline of India's national security and remains central to the country's food security.

The delegation raised the issue of farmers cultivating land beyond the security fence closer to the international border.

"Thousands of farmers have been cultivating these lands for decades, yet they are denied ownership rights. This keeps them in a constant state of uncertainty. Granting ownership is not merely a policy decision; it is a matter of dignity and justice," Sodhi said, according to a press statement issued here.

The memorandum also called for the four-laning of the Ferozepur-Fazilka Road and its declaration as a national highway.

"This stretch is critical from both a civilian and defence perspective. Upgrading this road is essential to ensure seamless mobility and strengthen logistical preparedness," said Sodhi.

The Punjab BJP leader also advocated for the reopening of the Hussainiwala check post, and said "subject to national security considerations," its reopening can revive economic activity and create employment opportunities for the local population.

Highlighting the recurring devastation caused by floods in border districts, Sodhi also suggested investment in robust flood protection infrastructure, including bundhs, to safeguard lives and livelihoods.

He also discussed the multi-fold benefit of employment, and called for bringing in central public sector undertakings and private investment to generate employment, reduce drug abuse, and curb illegal activities.

The Punjab BJP leader also said the Vande Bharat Express train connecting Fazilka to Shri Muktsar Sahib via Bathinda and onward to New Delhi will significantly enhance connectivity and boost economic activity.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)