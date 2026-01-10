Punjab Beggar Collects Rs 10 From People, Distributes 500 Blankets To Poor

As a severe cold wave grips North India, life has become harsh for the poor, homeless, and destitute. As many struggle to protect themselves from the cold, a remarkable story of compassion has emerged from Punjab's Pathankot. A man, who survives on begging, has turned his hardship into hope for others by distributing blankets to people in need.

The man, Raju, organised a blanket langar to help people cope with the freezing temperatures.

Despite having very little for himself, Raju managed to distribute around 500 blankets among the homeless and needy. His selfless act has touched many hearts and stands as a powerful example of humanity in difficult times.

Raju's initiative has come as a ray of hope for those spending nights on the streets without adequate protection.

No Stranger To Social Service

Raju is no stranger to social service. During the COVID-19 pandemic, his efforts to help the needy were so impactful that Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned him in his "Mann Ki Baat" programme, praising Raju's dedication to humanity.

Raju's actions reflect that kindness does not depend on wealth.

'God Has Given Me A Duty'

Speaking to the media, Raju said that he had been collecting small amounts - sometimes just Rs 10 at a time - to arrange the blankets. He humbly said that he believes God has given him a duty to help anyone who comes to him in need.

"God keeps making things happen, and I just keep doing my work," he added.

The man also appealed to the government for a permanent house, as he currently has no place to live. Local residents have praised his efforts, saying the society should learn from him and step forward to help the underprivileged.