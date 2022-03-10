Jalebis By The Kilo, Gurdwara Visit As AAP's Bhagwant Mann Preps For Results

Jalebis being cooked in giant dishes at Bhagwant Mann's home in Sangrur, Punjab.

Bhagwant Mann, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s presumptive Chief Minister for Punjab, prayed at a Gurdwara early today as preps for a big celebration were underway at his home.

Visuals showed jalebis being cooked in giant dishes at Bhagwant Mann's home in Sangrur in anticipation of AAP's victory, after exit polls predicted a sweep for Arvind Kejriwal's party in Punjab.

Bhagwant Mann offered prayers at the Gurdwara Gursagar Mastuana Sahib in Sangrur.

Mr Mann told NDTV yesterday that for him, "CM (Chief Minister) means Common Man" and added that he will stay one even if he gets the top job.

The comic-turned-politician also said that it won't go into his head if he becomes the Chief Minister. "Fame has always been part of my life," he said.

Mr Mann was attacked by rival parties throughout the campaign with accusations of alcoholism and him allegedly being drunk in public, including in the parliament.

"I will still go amidst people and work with them, for them. I don't think my politics will mess my head if I become Chief Minister. Nothing is new for me," he said.

"We will make Punjab Punjab again. No need to turn it into Paris, London, or California. It was their (other parties) dreams, and they are losing," added Mr Mann.

A poll of exit polls in Punjab shows the Aam Aadmi Party would win the most seats in the state. An average of 11 available exit polls has AAP at 63 out of the total 117 seats, comfortable above the required 59 for a majority.

The exit polls say Punjab's ruling Congress, wracked by infighting in the months before the elections, is set to finish second with 28 seats in the assembly.