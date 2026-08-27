Pune Man Beats Son To Death. He Wanted Mutton During Sawan

A man thrashed his son to death in Pune after he insisted on having mutton during the month of Sawan, officials said on Thursday.

The victim has been identified as Mahesh Gaikwad, 30, a resident of Pune.

According to police, the victim's family was not consuming non-vegetarian food during the month of Sawan. Many Indian families refrain from eating meat, eggs and fish during the month of Sawan, which is considered holy in several Indian states.

The trouble began when Mahesh told his family that he wanted to eat mutton at home. A heated argument regarding this demand followed between the father and the son after this.

The dispute escalated and turned physical. In a fit of rage, Mahesh's father began to thrash him. The assault was so brutal that the 30-year-old got critically injured and died.

But that was not the end of the brutal incident.

Instead of informing the police after his death, Mahesh's mother helped her husband destroy evidence of the murder in an attempt to shield him.

However, the Warje Malwadi police soon floated suspicions about the crime.

When the team of police arrived at the scene, they acted swiftly and began the investigation. During the probe, cops uncovered the crime and arrested both the accused.

Mahesh's father and mother have been taken into police custody for committing murder and trying to destroy the evidence. They are awaiting further legal action.

(With inputs from Yashpal Sonkamble)