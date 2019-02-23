On Pulwama, PM Modi's Dare For Imran Khan, "Son Of A Pathan"

PM Narendra Modi recalled a call he made to congratulate Imran Khan becoming Pakistan PM.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday threw a challenge to his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan, asking him to act honourably by bringing to justice those responsible for the Pulwama terror attack. Addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Tonk, PM Modi recalled the phone call he made to Mr Khan to congratulate him for winning the Pakistani elections last year.

"I told him there have been plenty of fights between India and Pakistan. Pakistan got nothing. Every time, we won. I told him let us fight against poverty and illiteracy. He told me, 'Modi ji, I am the son of a Pathan. I speak true and I do true'. Today, the time has come for him to stand true to his words. I will see whether he stands true to his words or not," he said.

Pathans, an ethnic group with roots in Iran, are known for their deep sense of honour and self-respect.

More than 40 personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force were killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama last week. India has blamed Pakistan for supporting those responsible for the attack after Jaish-e-Mohammad, a terrorist group based in the country, claimed responsibility.

Pakistan has denied the charge with Imran Khan saying the country will retaliate against any attack or "misadventure" by India.

PM Modi went on to say on Saturday that he was committed to hurting Pakistan diplomatically and in terms of trade as retribution for the attack.

"Enemies of humanity must be taught a lesson. Everything will be accounted for. Pakistan should be isolated in the world. Your chowkidar (watchman) is working just for this," he said.

The prime minister said that most of the countries and global organisations are united against the Pulwama terror attack and the decisions taken in its wake had rattled Pakistan.