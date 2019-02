PM Narendra Modi was addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Tonk.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday warned against the targeting of Kashmiris and other minorities in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack, speaking out for the first time since violence broke out a week ago in many parts of the country. "Our fight is for Kashmir, not against Kashmiris... Kashmiris have suffered the most due to terrorism, and the rest of the country must stand in their support," he said, at a rally in Rajasthan's Tonk.