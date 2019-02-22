President Must Act: BJP Ally On Meghalaya Governor's 'Kashmiri' Shocker

Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy said people should boycott Kashmiri goods

As the ruling BJP on Thursday said it disagreed with Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy's tweet backing the boycott of "everything Kashmiri" following the Pulwama terror attack, its long-time ally Akali Dal said the President must take action.

"I don't agree with his tweet. Matter ends there," said Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on the outrageous posts of Tathagata Roy, a former BJP leader who was first appointed Governor in 2015.

But the Akali Dal doesn't think the matter should be closed without action. A leader of the party, Naresh Gujral, said it was "unfortunate" that people like Tathagata Roy were appointed Governors and said President Ram Nath Kovind must intervene.

"That people like him (Tathagata Roy) hold constitutional positions is a disgrace to our secular democratic ethos," Naresh Gujral told The Hindu.

Tathagata Roy, a longtime BJP leader who calls himself a "right-wing Hindu socio-political thinker, writer, ideologue and also Governor, Meghalaya" in his Twitter bio, is a repeat offender. In his latest tweets, he said people should boycott Kashmiri goods and avoid travelling to the Valley.

An appeal from a retired colonel of the Indian Army: Don't visit Kashmir,don't go to Amarnath for the next 2 years. Don't buy articles from Kashmir emporia or Kashmiri tradesman who come every winter. Boycott everything Kashmiri.

I am inclined to agree — Tathagata Roy (@tathagata2) February 19, 2019

The Pakistan Army (who are handling the Kashmiri separatists) was among their own in East Pakistan in 1971. They slaughtered and raped right and left. And they would have kept EP but for the whacking from India.

I am not suggesting that we go that far. But at least some distance? https://t.co/WxzEpdnw4Z - Tathagata Roy (@tathagata2) February 19, 2019

Naresh Gujral said he would send a letter to the President to take note of the comments and intervene. He compared the reported attacks on Kashmiris to the ostracisation of the Sikh community in the 1980s Punjab militancy, especially after the assassination of former prime minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards in 1984.

"The proxy war waged by Pakistan on India started with Punjab. It went on for a decade and a half, and over 40,000 innocent lives were lost, but the greater tragedy was that after 1984, the entire Sikh community came under suspicion, a community that has sacrificed the most for India's freedom and the country's democratic rights during Emergency. During the Asian Games, even Sikh Lieutenant-Generals were stopped at the Delhi border for checks and frisking and it served to alienate the entire community," Mr Gujral told The Hindu.

On February 14, over 40 soldiers were killed when a suicide bomber blew up a car full of RDX next to a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy in Kashmir's Pulwama. Over the past few days, Kashmiris have faced attacks and harassment from a section of the population in parts of the country.