'Boycott Everything Kashmiri': Meghalaya Governor's Shocker

Tathagatha Roy has often triggered outrage with his remarks.

Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy, no stranger to controversies for his provocative comments, stoked a new one on Tuesday by endorsing a call to boycott "everything Kashmiri", including the Amarnath Yatra and purchasing products from the state, as a response to last week's Pulwama terror attack.

"An appeal from a retired colonel of the Indian Army: Don't visit Kashmir, don't go to Amarnath for the next 2 years. Don't buy articles from Kashmir emporia or Kashmiri tradesman who come every winter. Boycott everything Kashmiri. I am inclined to agree (sic)," Mr Roy tweeted.

Seemingly endorsing atrocities committed by the Pakistani Army on the people of Bangladesh during their freedom struggle, he also tweeted: "The Pakistan Army (who are handling the Kashmiri separatists) was among their own in East Pakistan in 1971. They slaughtered and raped right and left. And they would have kept EP but for the whacking from India. I am not suggesting that we go that far. But at least some distance?"

Among those who expressed outrage at the comments were Jammu and Kashmir leaders Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah.

These are the bigots driving Kashmir over the abyss. While you are at it Tathagata why don't you stop using our rivers to generate your electricity as well? https://t.co/BS1zAG78Xx - Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 19, 2019

"Deplorable statement coming from the Governor of Meghalaya. GoI must sack him immediately . If they fail to do so, it means he has their tacit approval and are using it as an election ploy to polarise the situation (sic)," Ms Mufti tweeted.

Skewered for his comments, he later said in a tweet: "Vociferously violent reactions from media and several others to my ECHOING OF a suggestion from a retired army colonel. A purely NON-VIOLENT REACTION to the killing of our soldiers by the hundreds and the driving out of 3.5 lakh Kashmiri Pandits."

The death of over 40 troopers of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama last Thursday has triggered nationwide outrage. Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad had claimed responsibility for the attack.