Supreme Court Asks States To Prevent Attacks On Kashmiris, Social Boycott

Supreme Court told centre and 10 states to prevent attacks against Kashmiris

The Supreme Court today directed 10 states and the centre to ensure Kashmiris living across the country do not face social boycott, harassment or attacks, days after the Pulwama terror attack.

Supreme Court advocate Tariq Adeeb, who filed the petition on Thursday along with a request for urgent hearing, also mentioned controversial tweets by Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy who endorsed a call to boycott "everything Kashmiri".

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said the police officers who were appointed as nodal officers to deal with incidents of mob lynching will now be responsible to deal with cases of alleged assault on Kashmiris.

The court told the Home Ministry to give wide publicity of the nodal officers' contact details so that those who need help can approach them easily.

"The chief secretaries, the DGPs and the Delhi Police Commissioner are directed to take prompt and necessary action to prevent incidents of threat, assault, social boycott against Kashmiris and other minorities," said the bench also comprising Justice Sanjiv Khanna.