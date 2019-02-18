4 Soldiers Killed In Pulwama Encounter Days After Terror Attack: Updates

On Thursday, a terrorist drove up a car carrying 60 kg of RDX explosives next to a security convoy on the Jammu-Srinagar highway and triggered the explosives in what is the worst terror attack to take place in Kashmir since the start of the century.

All India | Edited by | Updated: February 18, 2019 09:30 IST
Nearly 40 CRPF personnel died in the Pulwama attack on Thursday. (File)

New Delhi: 

Four days after the devastating attack on the CRPF convoy which cost over 40 lives, four soldiers were killed in an overnight encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. Today is also the fourth day of curfew in Jammu And Kashmir. There are no reports of violence but the situation still continues to be tense. The curfew was imposed on Friday after mobs attacked some people and burnt vehicles. More than 1000 people have been left stranded in the city and have been put up in the local mosques and madarsas.

Traders' body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has called for a nationwide trade bandh on Monday.  They are expressing solidarity with the families of security personnel killed in the Pulwama attack. 

On Thursday, a terrorist drove up a car carrying 60 kg of RDX explosives next to a security convoy on the Jammu-Srinagar highway and triggered the explosives in what is the worst terror attack to take place in Kashmir since the start of the century.

Here are the updates on this story:


Feb 18, 2019
09:07 (IST)
The Jammu and Kashmir government Sunday asked its liaison officers across the country to ensure safety of Jammu and Kashmir students studying in other states following reports of alleged harassment after the Pulwama terror attack, an official spokesman said. Read here
Feb 18, 2019
09:04 (IST)
The Jammu-Srinagar highway is to open for one-way traffic today, news agency IANS reports
Feb 18, 2019
08:51 (IST)
Today is the fourth day of curfew in Jammu and Kashmir. It was imposed a day after the attack on Friday after mobs attacked some people and burnt vehicles.

Feb 18, 2019
08:47 (IST)
Days after over 40 security personnel were killed in terror attack, four soldiers were killed in an overnight encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. Read here.

