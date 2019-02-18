4 Soldiers Killed In Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir's Pulwama: Police

Security enhanced in Pulwama after the terror attack on CRPF convoy on February 14 (File)

Four soldiers were killed in an overnight encounter in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, police sources have told NDTV. Terrorists opened fire after security forces zeroed in on two to three terrorists hiding in the Pinglan area. The firing has stopped and search operations are going on, sources have told NDTV.

The encounter in Pulwama comes four days after the terror attack, which killed over 40 personnel of the Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF) on the Jammu-Srinagar Highway.

The convoy of the CRPF jawans was targeted by a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist, triggering a wave of anger across the country. The suicide bomber, Adil Ahmad Dar, drove up next to the bus carrying the jawans and detonated around 60 kg of powerful RDX.

After the terror attack, the CRPF has decided to tweak the standard operating procedures (SOP) framed to secure its convoys. "We have decided to add new features to our convoy movement to and from Kashmir," CRPF Director General RR Bhatnagar told news agency PTI.

"Apart from traffic control, there will be changes in the timings of convoy, their halt locations and movement in coordination with other security forces like the Army and the J-K police," Mr Bhatnagar added.