Pak Calls Back Envoy 'For Consultations' Amid Tension Over Pulwama Attack

The Pakistan High Commissioner to India has been called back to Islamabad for consultations amid tension between the neighbouring countries over the Pulwama terror attack in which over 40 soldiers of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) laid down their lives last Thursday.

"We have called back our High Commissioner in India for consultations. He left New Delhi this morning," Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said on Twitter.

Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed has claimed responsibility for the attack.

On Friday, India had summoned Pakistan High Commissioner Sohail Mahmood, and a very strong demarche or diplomatic protest was lodged over the Pulwama terror attack, sources said.

Ajay Bisaria, India's High Commissioner to Pakistan, was called to New Delhi for consultations the same day. Government sources said India conveyed that Pakistan must take immediate and verifiable action against the Jaish-e-Mohammad and that it must immediately stop any groups or individuals associated with terrorism operating from its territories.

India also removed the "Most Favoured Nation" status given to Pakistan, and said it will take all possible steps work to ensure Pakistan's isolation globally.

The Foreign Secretary and other secretaries met with the envoys of the United Nations P5 countries - which includes China - the Gulf, Japan and European nations to brief them about Pakistan's role in sponsoring terror, sources told NDTV.

India had appealed to the international community to back the naming of Jaish-e-Mohammed leader Masood Azhar as a "UN designated terrorist". The US too asked Pakistan to "immediately end support and safe haven to all terrorist groups".