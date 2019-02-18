Jaish Terrorist Who Planned Pulwama Terror Was Close Aide Of Masood Azhar

Kamran was one of the two terrorists killed in a 12-hour encounter at Pulwama.

Security forces today scored a big success with the killing of a top terrorist of the Jaish e Mohammad, the Pakistan-based group that carried out the suicide bombing in Pulwama on February 14, killing over 40 soldiers. Kamran, one of the two terrorists killed in a 12-hour encounter at Pulwama this morning, was a close aide of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Maulana Masood Azhar.



Another top Jaish terrorist killed in the encounter is Ghazi Rasheed, an Afghan bomb specialist.



While eliminating these wanted terrorists, the forces also suffered a huge loss -- a major and three soldiers were killed in the encounter.



Kamran was a Pakistani "chief operational commander" of the Jaish-e-Mohammad. He was a dreaded terrorist, known for radicalizing, recruiting and training terrorists in the Kashmir Valley.



Sources say he had been hunted for years but had managed to stay under the radar as he traveled from village to village to recruit for terror.



He is believed to have plotted the attack on the CRPF convoy in which over 40 soldiers were killed by a 19-year-old suicide attacker, Adil Ahmad Dar, who had joined the Jaish last year. Dar drove near the convoy and detonated 60 kg of RDX stocked in his car, in what became the worst-ever terror attack on the forces in Jammu and Kashmir.



Dar, a school dropout who lived 10 km from the site where he blew himself up, was recruited and radicalised by Kamran, it is believed.



The encounter at Pinglan began after midnight, as the forces received inputs that high-value targets were hiding in the area.



Personnel of the 55 Rashtriya Rifles, two batallions of the CRPF and the Special Operation Group of the Jammu and Kashmir police were involved in the encounter.