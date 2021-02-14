'Won't Forget': Defence Minister's Homage To Soldiers In Pulwama Attack

"India will never forget their service to the nation," Rajnath Singh said. (File photo)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today paid tribute to the soldiers who died in a suicide bombing in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama in 2019. "India will never forget their service to the nation and their supreme sacrifice," Mr Singh tweeted on the Pulwama terror attack which took place exactly two years ago.

"I pay homage to those brave @crpfindia personnel who sacrificed their lives in 2019 Pulwama terror attack. India will never forget their service to the nation and their supreme sacrifice. We continue to stand with their families, who had to suffer due to this attack," Mr Singh tweeted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also remembered the brave soldiers killed in Pulwama."Tribute to the brave soldiers, who died in the Pulwama terror attack. A tribute to their families as the country owes you," Mr Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in his tribute, said that the sacrifice of the soldiers will always inspire the nation in fight against terrorism.

"Tribute to the immortal sacrifices of Pulwama attack who sacrificed their lives for our safe future. Their immortal sacrifice will always inspire us to fight against terrorism," Chief Minister Adityanath tweeted.

Senior leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress party also paid rich tribute to the soldiers.

On February 14, 2019, a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) suicide bomber rammed a car filled with explosives into a Central Reserve Police Force (CPRF) convoy travelling from Jammu to Srinagar, near Pulwama.

Over 40 of some 2,500 CRPF personnel travelling in the convoy of 78 buses were killed in the deadliest terror attack targeting troops.

Days after the attack, the Indian Air Force on February 26 carried out multiple strikes at a Jaish terror training camp in Pakistan's Balakot.