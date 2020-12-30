Kiran Bedi, Staff Take COVID-19 Test After Employee's Report Positive

Kiran Bedi said the COVID-19 test result will come out tomorrow. (File)

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi along with her entire team of staff at the Raj Nivas underwent COVID-19 tests today after an employee tested positive for the virus and was hospitalised.

The 26-year old woman working with the social media wing in the Raj Nivas had visited her native Coimbatore and also Karaikal in the last few days, Ms Bedi said.

"I and all the staff in my office were tested today... we will be getting the result tomorrow. We will again undergo another screening five days later," the former IPS officer said.

The employee was admitted to premier health institute JIPMER, a Health department spokesman said.

He said Ms Bedi and all the 27 staff in Raj Nivas were tested by a team of doctors.