Provide Security To Nikah Halala Petitioner Attacked With Acid: Top Court

The woman had earlier approached the top court after her husband gave her 'triple talaq'.

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to provide free medical treatment and adequate security to a woman attacked with acid in Bulandshahr for refusing to accept 'triple talaq' and undergo 'nikah-halala'.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud directed that the Bulandshahr Senior Superintendent of Police be responsible for the safety and security of petitioner. .

The bench also asked the state to consider grant of compensation to her as per the law.

The bench directed a bunch of Muslim women petitioners, who have challenged the validity of polygamy and nikah-halala in the top court, to approach Superintendents of Police concerned for security if they feared threat to their lives.

The woman was attacked on September 13 by her brother-in-law. She was on her way to file a police complaint. After the attack, she approached the top court for security and medical treatment. The court had on Friday sought a response from Uttar Pradesh on her plea.

The woman is among the petitioners against 'nikah halala' and polygamy in top court.

She had earlier approached the top court after her husband gave her 'triple talaq', a year and a half after their marriage. She has been living with her in-laws in Bulandshahr despite the summary divorce.

A batch of pleas have been pending before the top court to challenge the practice of polygamy, 'nikah halala', 'nikah mutah' (temporary marriage among Shias) and 'nikah misyar' (short-term marriage among Sunnis) on grounds that these violate Articles 14, 15 and 21 of the Constitution.

